Tanishq Bhasin death: Family holds candle march, seeks justice & speedy probe

Family members of Tanishq Bhasin take out a candle march at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

By Jagriti Negi

Family members and friends of Tanishq Bhasin, the second- year students who was found dead in his car at Morni on November 8, held a candle march at Sector 17 Plaza on Sunday. The victim’s family members lighted candles seeking justice and speedy investigation of the case. The family demanded that if the police was no able to carry out proper investigation, it should be handed over to the CBI.

“The police are doing their job, we are not questioning it. But what we want is justice for my son. Twelve days have passed since my son was killed, and till now the police did not find any clue about the killers. That day, I was celebrating with my friends as my elder daughter had given birth to a child. My wife was in Singapore to visit my daughter. Tanishq left home near about 7pm that day after greeting my friends. I did not ask where he was going as he often used to go for tuition or gym in the evening. Sometimes, he even used to have night-outs with friends. But I never imagined this could happen,” said Tanishq’s father Sunil Bhasin.

He added: “My son was an ambitious student. He wished to go to Switzerland for higher studies and was very happy that day. How could he commit suicide? We cannot believe it. The source of the weapon is still a question. It was disappeared from Khamano and then reappeared at the crime scene. The post mortem report is not been shared with us till now. Tanishq’s friends were with him till 9.30, the police are not able to share the CCTV footage of the road.”

Sunil said Tanishq was carrying Rs 99,000 in cash with him which is missing. The money was taken for depositing his tuition fee by rent collection from tenants and some amounts were withdrawn from the ATM the same day. Sunil said according to Tanishq’s friends there was a call recorder in his cellphone. “It should be recovered and shared with us. The laptop data should also be shared with the family,” the victim’s father said.

“We do not have knowledge about the weapon found from the crime scene. We only came to know about this from newspaper and TV that it was gone missing from Khamano. The cellphones of my son and his friend were switched off near Hotel Golden Tulip. Tanishq’s mother knows his friend circle. I don’t know much about this friend of his. But I don’t want to accuse anyone without proof,” Sunil said.

Sweety Bhasin, Tanishq’s mother, said: “It has been more than a week and the police are still not able to share the CCTV footage and Tanishq’s call details with his friends. His friend was absconding for two days when my son was found dead.”

