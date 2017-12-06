Tandon meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi, requests him to reopen case

Tandon requested the minister to reopen the case for the welfare of UT employees. (Express File Photo) Tandon requested the minister to reopen the case for the welfare of UT employees. (Express File Photo)

Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon Tuesday discussed the the matter of UT Employees Housing Scheme with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a meeting in New Delhi. The issue was discussed in detail with Singh. Tandon requested the minister to reopen the case for the welfare of UT employees.

Tandon also gave him a memorandum prepared by the UT Employees’ Housing Association. He also submitted the memorandum at the prime minister’s office. It is to be noted here that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently turned down the proposal of administration to allot land for the housing scheme.

While sharing the details of the issue, Tandon said, “The CHB had floated the special housing scheme exclusively for employees in 2008. It was aimed at providing flats to the employees. Under this scheme, 7,911 employees applied and 3,930 applicants were selected by draw of lots. They deposited the money but the scheme got stuck in various controversies. In 2012, the then Governor, Shivraj V Patil, refused the land in Chandigarh and the scheme was terminated. In the earlier regime of SF Rodrigues, many land controversies had erupted. After the BJP came in power and when Kaptan Singh Solanki took over as administrator of Chandigarh, we took up the matter with him and the case was reopened.”

“I pleaded with the Home Ministry that the scheme belongs to 2008 and allotment was done after the draw of lots. The money was deposited so it should not be linked with any fresh cases. It should be dealt with separately,” Tandon added. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Chandigarh BJP President, Sanjay Tandon, to look into the matter as soon as possible. On the instructions of the Home Ministry, the meeting with the principal secretary also took place to expedite the process.

The memorandum prepared by the UT Employees’ Association was submitted to Singh’s office for the necessary action to be taken. Tandon also discussed the issue of regularisation of houses of those living outside the lal dora villages of Chandigarh.

