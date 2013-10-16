Taking note of media reports,IG marks probe against S-I Sekhon,wife

Taking cognizance of the recent controversies surrounding Sub-inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and his wife Paramjit Sekhon,Inspector General of Police R P Upadhyaya has marked an inquiry to investigate the allegations against the couple by a front man,in a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

IG Upadhyaya has marked an inquiry to SSP Naunihal Singh to look into the matter which recently came into light through media reports. Upadhyaya said though prima facie the inquiry involves Harinder Sekhon,the possibility of involvement of his wife cannot be ruled out. Paramjit is also a police officer of the rank of a sub-inspector,posted at Sector 26 police station.

An inquiry has been marked after media reports talked about the allegations against the couple. Currently,we suspect Harinders role in unlawful activities as stated in the media reports.

However,the possibility of involvement of his wife cannot be ruled out, Upadhyaya said. Clarity will emerge after scrutinizing a copy of the petition filed in the High Court, he added.

First reported by Chandigarh Newsline,Harinder Sekhons front man Vikram Singh had moved the High Court seeking police protection from the couple. Vikram accused Harinder Sekhon of running a money lending racket. Singh,a resident of Panchkula,told the court that the couple was giving him threat calls,the reason being people who were lent crores of money allegedly belonging to Sekhon,through Vikram,failed to return the same due to a slump in the market. Vikram alleged that holding him responsible for the losses,Sekhon and his wife were threatening to implicate him in false cases.

Harinder Sekhon,in the recent past,has been in limelight for all the wrong reasons. He was transferred to Police Lines after being involved in an alleged heated argument with a couple near a pub,where Sekhon was allegedly in an inebriated state.

Later,Sekhon irked Upadhyaya for not taking permission in advance for participation in a fashion event.

Sekhon has already been involved in a couple of controversies in the past. Since a fresh complaint was noticed against him,we decided to mark an inquiry, the IG said.

