SYL row: Amarinder speaks to Rajnath, seeks mediation with Haryana

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh calling on the Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on April 22, 2017.

In a bid to settle the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue with Haryana out of court, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought the help of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Addressing a press conference, Amarinder said he had spoken to the Home Minster last evening and said that he is ready to sit across the table with his Haryana counterpart and settle the issue.

The SYL issue is pending in Supreme Court and the next date of hearing is on July 11. Amarinder, who has already announced his stand of not sharing a single drop of water with Haryana, wants the neighbouring states sit together and reach a consensus. “I am keeping my fingers crossed,” Amarinder said, hoping that the issue would be resolved during his current stint as the CM.

However, he said Punjab did not have any spare water. He demanded the amount of water available should be ascertained to check whether the agrarian state could allow its water to go to the neighbouring state. “Situation is bad. About 70 per cent of state is in black zone.” During the North Zone Council meet in May, Amarinder and Haryana CM ML Khattar had failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

