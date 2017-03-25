SYL issue: Haryana all-party delegation meets Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

SEEKING COMPLETION of construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal by the Centre at the earliest, an all-party delegation of Haryana, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Friday. Rajnath Singh told the delegation that further action on the construction of the canal would be taken after seeking the legal opinion of the Attorney General of India.

Indian National Lok Dal leaders also met Rajnath Singh, but dissociated themselves from the all-party delegation and submitted a separate memorandum to the home minister. Several Haryana Cabinet ministers, leaders of Congress, BSP and Independent MLAs were part of the delegation.

They submitted a charter for getting SYL constructed by the central government at the earliest. Addressing the media after the meeting, the Haryana CM said they told the Home Minister that the Supreme Court had given the verdict in favour of Haryana. “Getting water from SYL is Haryana’s right. The share was decided during reorganisation. We requested the Home Minister to ensure that the construction of the canal is completed at the earliest. The SC has delivered its verdict in favour of Haryana and the responsibility for getting the canal constructed rested with the Centre. The Home Minister has assured that he would seek the opinion of Attorney General in the matter and then proceed further,” said Khattar. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted that after the meeting of the all-party delegation with Rajnath Singh, there is hope that Haryana would get SYL water soon. The leaders raised the issue that their meeting with PM Modi should be fixed so that they could take up the issue with him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now