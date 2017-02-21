SYL issue: Dist admn steps up security on Punjab-Haryana border

WITH THE Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) preparing to march to the Punjab-Haryana border from Ambala on February 23 to dig up the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and All India Sikh Students’ Federation (AISSF) along with other organisations set to oppose them at Kapuri in Patiala, the district administrations are strengthening security at the border. The issue has also led to a war of words in Haryana with BJP leaders calling the INLD move “a gimmick”.

Last November, the Supreme Court had declared the law enacted by the Punjab government in 2004 to wriggle out of its liability of constructing the SYL canal as “unconstitutional”. Following this, the Punjab government called a special session of the Assembly and passed two resolutions directing the state government not to hand over land to any agency and also not allow anyone to work for the construction of SYL canal. The Punjab government declared that it will “not let a drop of water go out of the state”.

INLD, at a meeting of its executive in January this year, decided to start digging the canal on February 23 from Ismailpur village. The party has been mobilising its workers by holding public meetings in different districts.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said, “Our party leaders and workers will gather in Ambala in large numbers on February 23 and move towards the border to start digging of the canal. The water was given to us as per an agreement and we are going to get our share. If someone tries to take away what is rightfully ours, then how can we tolerate this.”

Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said they have given conditional permission to hold a rally. He added that security at the border will be strengthened and additional police personnel from neighbouring districts has been sought. SYL was a contentious issue during the Punjab polls, too. Senior leaders of the Congress and BJP in Haryana did not campaign for their counterparts in Punjab due to the stand-off on the issue.

INLD, which has traditionally supported the Shiromani Akali Dal, announced prior to the election that they would not be campaigning this time. AISSF and Dal Khalsa have garnered support from Bharatiya Kisan Union as well as the villagers in Patiala and adjoining areas. The leaders of various organisations will collect at Devigarh and then march towards Kapuri.

“We have support from villagers and workers of all parties of the local units,” said Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, president of AISSF. “For furthering their political agenda, INLD is creating tension in Punjab,” alleged Karnail Singh. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in a series of tweets on Sunday urged INLD leaders to “exercise restraint on the SYL issue”.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, meanwhile, has called the issue a “political gimmick” by the INLD. “Akalis in Punjab and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana being two sides of the same coin, they were playing a fixed match,” he said.

Vij said it was only because of these opposition parties that Haryana was still deprived of water, which was to be brought through the SYL canal. He also said that when they were in power, they could not make any such effort which could bring water to the state. It was due to the efforts of the present state government that the Supreme Court gave a ruling in favour of the state, added Vij.

Tarun Chugh: Punjab farmers won’t allow INLD to dig SYL

Reacting to INLD’s threat to launch a campaign to dig the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL), BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh Monday said the Punjab government and the people of Punjab, especially farmers, won’t allow INLD volunteers to dig the canal. Chugh said Punjab farmers cannot afford to allow even a single drop of water out of the state to Haryana or any other state as there was no water to spare.