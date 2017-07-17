Swine flu cases Health dept issues advisory for residents

The health officials have already issued fresh guidelines to the city hospitals to remain alert. The health officials have already issued fresh guidelines to the city hospitals to remain alert.

A day after Chandigarh recorded two new swine flu cases, the health department on Sunday issued an advisory for the city residents. The total number of swine flu cases in the city has now reached four. The advisory, issued by the local unit of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), urged residents with fever and sore throat to stay away from mass gatherings.

The health officials have already issued fresh guidelines to the city hospitals to remain alert. The officials said if any resident has fever, sore throat and difficulty in breathing they should immediately consult the nearest government hospital. “Maintain personal hygiene by washing hands properly, cover nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and take healthy diet and adequate rest,” the advisory stated. It also said, “If you are visiting any affected person maintain some distance.”

During a field survey on Sunday, the health officials said more than 710 houses were checked under special influenza-like illness survey. “In these houses, eight cases of fever were found but none showed influenza-like illness,” said the statement.

On Friday, the city had recorded the second case of swine flu in the city and the patient was referred to the PGI for treatment. Last month, Chandigarh had recorded the first swine flu case of the season after one-and-a- half-year-old girl was tested positive at GMCH.

The health department also checked 245 houses in two areas from where the swine flu cases were reported. Tamiflu was given to the people who had come in contact with the two cases.

The Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 has set up a screening ward for h1n1 in the emergency department. Dr G Dewan, officiating medical superintendent, GMSH-16, said: “The health department is prepared to tackle any situation and there was adequate medicines available in all the city facilities. There is no need to panic and public should follow the health advisory.”

