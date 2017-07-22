Swine flu cases go up to six in Chandigarh

Health department officials said two fresh cases of malaria have also been reported, thus taking the total number of malaria cases to 30 in Chandigarh. (Representational image/Files) Health department officials said two fresh cases of malaria have also been reported, thus taking the total number of malaria cases to 30 in Chandigarh. (Representational image/Files)

A DAY after a 42-year-old man from Chandigarh, diagnosed for swine flu positive, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the city recorded two fresh cases of swine flu on Friday.

The total number of swine flu cases has now gone up to six. According to health officials, two patients, admitted at GMSH Sector 16, are stable. “One of them, a woman is a resident of Sector 35 and is aged 35 and another is a resident of Mohali,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer of the UT health

Health department officials said two fresh cases of malaria have also been reported, thus taking the total number of malaria cases to 30 in the city. Health officials said both patients are residents of Uttar Pradesh and residents in the city. The first case of swine flu was recorded in the city last month. The city has also recently witnessed the cases of Dengue and Chikungunya.

App to go live on Saturday

Starting on Saturday, Chandigarh residents will be able to post their complaints regarding the stagnation of water, sewerline leakage, blocked gully traps or any other mosquito-prone conditions. After the Punjab Governor launched the mobile app, Fight the Bite, for Chandigarh residents on Thursday, the app will be available from Saturday.

Two applications, by the name of Fight the Bite and Field Watch launched on Thursday, are directed towards involving the community in control of vector-borne diseases and other diseases prevalent in Chandigarh, says the health department. “The app (fight the bite) will be available in Google store for downloading from Saturday,” said Aggarwal.

“After downloading the app, the city residents can post their complaints alongwith images so that the problems can be resolved by the department,” he added.

According to the UT health department, Fight the Bite is an application aimed at getting suggestions from the community as to how the containment of diseases can be undertaken. “This application will be made available at Google playstore so that all the suggestions and complaints can be addressed in a timely manner. Every person, who participates in this application, will receive a feedback about their suggestions or complaints,” said the health officials.

Field watch, an application, would ensure transparency in reporting of all cases of vector, water and airborne diseases, said the officials.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App