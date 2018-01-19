Swachh survekshan: Ahead of survey, Chandigarh gets first compost plant at Dadumajra

Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil, along with Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav and other officials, inspects the compost plant in Dadumajra on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil, along with Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav and other officials, inspects the compost plant in Dadumajra on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Now Chandigarh’s waste would be converted into compost. For, Chandigarh got its first compost plant near the garbage processing unit at Dadumajra on Thursday. The plant will convert about 300 metric tonnes of waste into compost daily. A machine has been set up which would first segregate the wet waste from other dry waste.

As Chandigarh would be inspected by a team of the Ministry of Urban Development as part of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan, the civic body found it all the more prudent to officially start this plant. This will get the MC additional points.

Senior Manager N K Vohra, who is the plant in-charge, said, “We have a three-tier machine which will segregate the wet waste from the other waste. It will be done through a trommel. The material then would be kept for a period of 42 days and once the manure is prepared, it would be sent to National Fertilisers Limited.”

Mayor Davesh Moudgil also visited the site with other officials on Thursday.

An official release, issued by the Municipal Corporation about the compost plant, stated that even as the process of

composting requires making a heap of wet organic matter and waiting for the materials to break down into humus after a period of weeks or month, this plant is a modern, methodical composting is used as a multi-step, closely monitored process with measured inputs of water, air, and carbon- and nitrogen-rich materials.

The senior manager informed that the trial of the plant was going on and now it is officially ready to function. Moudgil told the officials to have a proper arrangement in place to dispose of the compost once it is ready.

The plant has been set up by the Jaypee Group, which runs the garbage processing plant. Chandigarh generates around 450 tonnes of garbage every day. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Moudgil was accompanied by MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav, Additional commissioners Saurabh Mishra and Anil Garg, Joint Commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini, Area Councillor Farmila and other Municipal Corporation officials.

It was after National Green Tribunal’s intervention that the compost plant had been set up after the company was asked to do so to process biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage in a segregated manner. NGT had also directed the MC not to intervene in the functioning of the company and formed a special committee to monitor the work by it.

