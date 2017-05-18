Swachh Rail Survey: Chandigarh ranked 48 in A-1, Beas cleanest in A category

Visakhapatnam railway station was ranked cleanest in A-1 category. Express Visakhapatnam railway station was ranked cleanest in A-1 category. Express

In yet another setback for the UT administration, the Chandigarh Railway station was ranked 48 across the country in the A-1 category in the Swachh Rail survey, a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2017. The stations which contribute more than Rs 50 crore a year in passenger revenue are considered to be A-1 stations ,while A category stations contribute between Rs 6 crore and Rs 50 crore as annual passenger revenue.

Last year, Chandigarh was ranked 6th in A-1 category and 32 overall in the survey conducted by IRCTC, which was based on passenger interviews conducted at stations on various parameters of cleanliness. The second survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) at 407 major railway stations -75 A-1 category and 332 A category stations of the Indian Railways.

While the first position was secured by the Visakhapatnam railway station in the A1 category, Beas railway station in Punjab came on top in the A category. The Lucknow railway station was ranked sixth across the country in the A1 category.

The station notched up a score of 661.5 marks out of 1,000 while Visakhapatnam railway station secured 853.1 marks.

Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railway manager, Ambala division, northern railway said, “There are several other parameters and we will improve on it. But still we are ranked second in the northern railways category of

A-1 stations.” The parameters adopted for conducting the survey include evaluation of cleanliness process in parking, main entry area, main platform and the waiting room, which had 33.33 percent marks. There was also a category of direct observation by QCI assessors which was again for 33.33 percent, and the last was passenger feedback which again contained 33.33 percent marks.

In the first parameter of the evaluation process, Chandigarh railway station secured 180.4 marks while in the direct observation where presence and cleanliness of toilets, presence of drinking water booth, waiting room, railway tracks were inspected, the station managed to score 209.3 marks.

In the citizens feedback which was taken from 300 passengers, the railway station received 271.7 marks. Every passenger was asked to rate the cleanliness of stations objectively on 40 different cleanliness parameters. The survey was conducted through interviews on cleanliness indicators, which was done face to face by survey teams.

The railways will now carry out a cleanliness survey of 200 trains.

