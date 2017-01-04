Swachh Bharat Toilet locator: Marred by glitches, the app couldn’t locate any ‘Swachh’ toilets in Chandigarh

A toilet lies in a bad condition in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A toilet lies in a bad condition in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Broken structures and unclean surroundings is what one finds when he comes across a public toilet in Chandigarh. To make things worse, when one used the Swachh Bharat Toilet Locator app, which was launched by the UT administration recently, it either showed a wrong location at certain places and even if somehow a toilet could be located, the condition was really shabby.

In a bid to get a hands on experience about the app, Chandigarh Newsline checked five such locations. The first toilet, we checked was at Manimajra, where the ladies toilet at Janta Rehri market was found locked. When enquired about it with vendor, he said that the toilet is locked since morning.

The next location, we headed to was the road that leads to Chandigarh from the IT Park. Initially, when we logged into the app, the location of the nearest toilet showed Sector 26. However, when located, a temporary toilet on wheels was found on the road side in a messy condition.

“Nobody uses it because there is no water here. It has been couple of months that this has been installed here but no one uses it,” said one Vinod, who stays nearby.

Our next destination was the Timber market. When we reached there, the location of the nearest toilet was shown to be at Mauli Jagran.

However, a temporary mobile toilet was found which was stationed in a bushy area. A ladder was kept there to climb up and again there was no water facility.

Similarly, when we reached Sector 9 and logged into the app, the location showed Sector 10. When located, we found a public toilet located in a booth. However, the situation of this toilet was comparatively better than others. Only the soap was missing from the case.

In Sector 35, the condition of public toilet was really bad and the washbasin was tacky.

When we asked Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri about it, he said that from wherever they got feedback from people, they would get it checked. About the misleading locations at certain places, he said that he was personally monitoring it and would get it checked if there were problems.

The Municipal Corporation has placed 400 new toilets at 24 locations ahead of the survey by a team of Ministry of Urban development. The team would be arriving on Wednesday and feedback from citizens would also be taken.