SUV theft case: A day later, ‘abducted’ man approaches cops

A day after four armed men stole an SUV of a factory owner from Siswan and allegedly abducted his employee, the latter appeared before police on Wednesday. Nand Lal was allegedly abducted by the accused after they attacked his employer.

On Wednesday, Lal told the police that he was beaten up by the assailants, but he managed to flee from their custody and ran towards the fields outside the factory. The police questioned Lal for three hours on Wednesday. The police said they have formed eight teams and analysed the CCTV footage of cameras installed at the toll plaza. Late on Tuesday evening, the four accused snatched a Toyota Fortuner, Rs 3 lakh cash from Kurali businessman Saurab Gupta.