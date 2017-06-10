Suspended Chandigarh inspector not new to controversies

INSPECTOR RAKESH Kumar, who was booked for cheating a home guard of Rs 2.65 lakh on the pretext of recruiting him into the Chandigarh Police, is not new to controversies.

Once shunted out from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to Police Lines-26 for not assisting his fellow police personnel in the infamous CTU recruitment scam in August 2015, he was also removed from Sector 19 police station and sent to Police Lines-26 when he was found sitting inside the room of a station house officer (SHO) along with a woman suspect involved in a multi-crore fraud with the Panjab University authorities in March 2016.

Police sources said Rakesh was Sub-Inspector when he was transferred to the Police Lines-26 for not assisting the probe agency in connection with the CTU recruitment scam. In both the departmental actions, departmental inquiries were marked against him and in one of them he was slapped a censure. In his last posting, Inspector Kumar was attached with the judicial lock-up at district courts, Sector 43.

A senior police officer said, “Although when we were probing the complaint of home guard, Parkash Negi, it came to light that Rakesh had returned him Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 1.65 lakh, we do not want to spare him at a time when we are making sincere efforts to make the recruitment of 520 constables transparent.”

On Thursday, as an FIR against Inspector Kumar was registered under Section 420 of the IPC at Sector 19 police station, he was suspended and a departmental probe was ordered against him. The probe is being conducted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Despite repeated attempts, Inspector Rakesh Kumar did not respond to phone calls.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App