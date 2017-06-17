Suspended by Speaker to stop us from raising voice on scams, say Khaira, Bains

Khaira, Bains at a joint press conference Friday. (Express Photo) Khaira, Bains at a joint press conference Friday. (Express Photo)

AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains Friday lashed out at the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Rana KP Singh, for suspending them for the rest of the session, saying it was a deliberate move to stop them from raising scandals of the Congress government. Addressing a joint press conference with Bains after being suspended for the rest of the session, Khaira said the Speaker was deliberately ignoring AAP MLAs and even the Leader of Opposition, and was not allowing them to speak.

“The Speaker does not even look to his left where the opposition MLAs sit and he left us with no option but to resort to other means to get our voice heard,” he said. Khaira said the aim of making the video was to show how time of the House was being wasted by the Congress and Akalis while issues related to the common man were put on the backburner. Bains said Khaira and he were suspended because the Congress knew that several issues about the state government deliberately going soft on the Akalis would be revealed by them.

“The government has been doing nothing to crack down on the cable mafia in the state which enjoys Akali patronage. I have concrete information on the payoffs made by the cable operator to a senior Congress leader in order to ensure uninterrupted service,” Bains said. Khaira also levelled fresh allegations against Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, saying he had misled everyone by saying that his family had purchased land in Seonk village near Chandigarh after getting a go-ahead from the additional deputy commissioner of Mohali.

“The entire aspect was already covered by a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and no government official has the capacity to overrule the decision of the court. The minister has used his influence in order to ensure that the registry of the shamlat land was done overriding the court decision as well as the Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App