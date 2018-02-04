Survival rate of patients at Chandigarh PGI 95 per cent in 2016-17

Details about the indoor patients revealed that the total admissions for 2016-17 were 89,584, out of which 85,114 were discharged. Details about the indoor patients revealed that the total admissions for 2016-17 were 89,584, out of which 85,114 were discharged.

THE SURVIVAL rate of patients at north India’s premier medical hub – Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh – was 95 per cent in the year 2016-17, revealed the 50th annual report of the institute. PGIMER has recently submitted the report in Parliament.

Details about the indoor patients revealed that the total admissions for 2016-17 were 89,584, out of which 85,114 were discharged. Those who died at PGI were 4,562.

The report says the attendance at the Out Patient Department (OPD) was 25,55,455 in 2016-17. Compared to the previous year, the report says the number of OPD registrations was 24,23,501 in 2015-16 while the number of patient registrations was 22,10,670 in 2014-15. The indoor patient registration has also seen an increase from 82,164 in 2014-15 to 89,584 in 2016-17.

Doctors believe that the infrastructure of the institute was drawing more patients. The number of patients over the years has seen an unprecedented rise. “The rush is huge because the institute has a trained and experienced staff to deal with serious cases,” said a doctor attached to PGI’s main emergency.

In 2016-17, the highest number of patients – 9,32,033 – was recorded by Punjab at 36 per cent, followed by Chandigarh 21 per cent (5,48,072), Haryana 19 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 11 per cent and UP five per cent.

Paediatric patients top death list

The report states that out of the 4,562 deaths of indoor patients for 2016-17, the highest number of 1,188 or 26 per cent was reported in paediatric medicine. The second-highest number of deaths was reported in neurosurgery at 8.4 per cent with 381 deaths, followed by 374 or 8.2 per cent in cardiology.

The other departments, which saw a large number of deaths, were general surgery and internal medicine. The highest number of indoor admissions was also recorded by the Department of Paediatric Medicine (20,104), followed by cardiology (11,800) and obstetrics and gynaecology (8,990).

Paediatricians say that the highest number of deaths is apparently because they receive patients right at the end stage.

The report also mentions that in the OPD general and special clinics, the number of registrations for 2016-17 was 25,55,455. Among them, 9,56,595 were new patients and 15,98,860 were old ones, who visited PGI for follow-up. In the OPD registration, the report states that the maximum number of patients was in the Department of medicine, followed by ophthalmology and other departments.

