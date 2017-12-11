Survey by Firm Managing Parking Lots: 40,792 illegal parkings in two days after hike in parking fee rates

Signboard with new parking rates at a parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh Signboard with new parking rates at a parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh

EVER SINCE the hike in the parking rates, the city has seen 40,792 illegal parkings in a span of two days. Before the hike, 33,000 illegal parkings were recorded in a week on average.

The company managing the parking lots, Arya Toll Infra Limited, conducted a survey in the entire city on Friday and Saturday, the details of which were compiled on Sunday.

Project coordinator Sandeep Bhora said that there were a total of 9,632 vehicles which were parked on green belts, footpaths at five locations in Sector 17. Among those spots which were used by people to park throughout the day were the space outside the front side of multilevel parking on the surface, front side of the CMC parking, green belt on the rear side of bank square belt, green belt in front of Jagat area and an open belt near the Sahib Singh area. There were 900 vehicles in the MOH area which were wrongly parked.

The survey, done by parking supervisors of respective areas, found that on Madhya Marg, in zone I and II of Sector 8 and Sector 9 parking, there were 4,760 vehicles parked on the service lanes throughout the day.

Sector 34 saw 10,700 vehicles parked illegally on the green belts, kachcha areas and main roads. This number includes the commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and taxis as well, as per the official. There were a total of seven such spots where people were parking their vehicles instead of parking in the paid parking lots.

The stretch near Nukkar Dhaba in Sector 22 saw 2,800 vehicles parked illegally, out of which 2,300 were cars. It was also stated that in Sector 22, as many as 3,800 people parked at the rear side of the mobile market. In Sector 43, there were 3,100 such parkings.

“At the Shastri Market in Sector 22, as the parking lot is encroached upon by vendors, we had 3,900 cars and 1,200 two-wheelers parked only at kachcha areas or in front of government quarters in Sector 22,” Bhora added.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Jitender Yadav said, “I will start checking this from tomorrow and also ask the police department to challan such illegally parked vehicles.”

From Friday, the parking rates have been hiked in the city. An owner of a four-wheeler, three-wheeler and a taxi has to pay Rs 10 for first four hours and further Rs 10 every two hours. A two-wheeler owner has to pay Rs 5 for first four hours and further Rs 5 for every two hours.

The company stated that the condition of parking in the city would not improve until the Municipal Corporation or the traffic police doesn’t streamline things.

