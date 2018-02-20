Suresh Kumar rejoins office as Amarinder Singh’s chief principal secretary

The Amarinder Singh-led government may tweak Suresh Kumar’s appointment orders and submit it to the High Court so as to delete the ‘objectionable’ part of the order. (File Photo) The Amarinder Singh-led government may tweak Suresh Kumar’s appointment orders and submit it to the High Court so as to delete the ‘objectionable’ part of the order. (File Photo)

After days of speculation and uncertainty, Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary (CPS) to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, rejoined his office Monday, five days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed its earlier orders setting aside his appointment. The government may tweak his appointment orders and submit it to the High Court so as to delete the “objectionable” part of the order.

Sources said a decision to this effect was taken as the CM did not want an adverse judgment in the case. Sources said, however, the final decision on tweaking his appointment letter was left to senior lawyer and Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was engaged by the CM to argue the case on the government’s behalf.

Earlier in the day, Kumar had a meeting with the CM at the latter’s residence and the CM is learnt to have asked him to resume office as soon as possible as the state was busy in preparing the budget. He rejoined the office at 6:30 pm. Earlier, the government had issued orders on Wednesday, the day HC stayed his dismissal, asking him to continue in the office. Kumar had, however, written to the Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh that he would like to wait for the court’s final decision before rejoining.

The CM is now learnt to have assured Kumar that he would take up the matter with the lawyers and ensure that his appointment stands the scrutiny of the court. Kumar and CM later discussed many issues of state importance once it was finalised that he would rejoin.

