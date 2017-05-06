Sunam MLA seeks to table MLALAD Bill in next Assembly session

Aman Arora Aman Arora

AAP MLA from Sunam Aman Arora has sent a private members Bill to the Punjab Assembly Speaker seeking setting up of a MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) on the lines of MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD). The Bill, which is sought to be presented in the next Assembly session, asks for an annual fund of Rs 3 crore to be placed at the disposal of MLAs for development works in each constituency on the lines of similar scheme already existing in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi.

Under this Bill, each MLA shall have the choice to suggest to the Deputy Commissioner of his district some projects, to the extent of allocations given from year to year, to be taken up in the constituency.

The Bill proposes that the DC shall accord administrative approval and sanction of the eligible projects as per guidelines laid down by the state government and if he finds the project is not feasible, he can request the MLA concerned to suggest alternate work. Among the projects which can be undertaken under this bill are constructions of buildings for schools, hostel, libraries etc, providing drinking water to residents of villages and cities, construction of village roads, bridges on approach roads, social forestry, construction of public irrigation channels, irrigation bandhs, crematoriums, purchase of school furniture and sports equipment etc.

Arora said if the Bill is passed by the Assembly, it would help empower the people of the state through their elected representatives and will also help prove there is a level-playing field in the state for all constituencies. He said the Congress has been working towards abolishing the halqa in-charge system put in place by the previous SAD-BJP government and the MLALAD fund would help empower the MLAs instead of party functionaries.

“If the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh understands the motive behind this bill then it will be very good for the state. This will be a very good message from him that he stands for the welfare of the entire state irrespective of the political affiliations and I am sure all MLAs from across party lines will support this bill,” he said.

