Summer of broken promises, vendetta against rivals: Parkash Singh Badal

As Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab completed 60 days in office, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal described the new government’s first two months as “the summer of broken promises, failures, lawlessness, sacrileges, murders and vendetta against political rivals”. “No one expected them to perform miracles which they had promised to perform but no one expected them to fail so miserably so soon and with such admission of helplessness,” said Badal in a statement.

Badal added that he had kept quiet for two months hoping that the new government would at least make a beginning towards delivering on its promises and putting an end to political violence let loose against Akali workers by the ruling party.

“I was hoping that they would at least make a good beginning based on the countless promises they had made. But it is clear now that they are not even talking of those promises. They are talking only of excuses to run away from these promises….I did not expect them to sink so low, so soon,” he added.

Pointing out the four main promises made by the Congress, ending acts of sacrilege, eradication of drugs, loan waiver to farmers, job for every youth, he said: “They have done nothing so far except PR stunts on all the four fronts….Where is ‘Karaza Kurki Khatam, Fasal Di Poori Rakam’ and where is ‘Ik Parivar, Ik Rozgar’? Why are sacrileges on the rise? Have they controlled drug menace?”

“The only thing that people have seen in these two months is an ugly power struggle and a brazen war of succession in the ruling party. This war of succession is sapping all their energies and they have no time or energy left to attend to the problems of the people or issues of governance. There is one Chief Minister and there are three de facto chief ministers in this government, each trying to prove that he is the real power center. All their time is used up in this ugly race for the top post , that too when the incumbent is still in chair. That is all that will be remembered of the first 60 days of this government. And nothing is likely to change in the 54 months to come,” Badal said.

