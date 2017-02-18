Sukhna Lake: Water level went up by 4.8 inches since January 16, says UT administration 

Water level of Sukhna Lake on Friday. Kanav Sharma Water level of Sukhna Lake on Friday. Kanav Sharma

The Chandigarh administration has claimed that by diverting drinking water from seven tubewells near the Golf Club to fill the Sukhna Lake, it has been successful in increasing the lake’s water level by 4.8 inches since January 16. Rajinder Singh Ahluwalia, superintending engineer of the public health department, informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday that the water level of Sukhna Lake on January 16 was 1,154.00 feet and by February 16, it had reached a level of 1154.40 feet. During this period the water could not be pumped into the lake for seven days.

It was informed that though the water pumping work started on January 16, due to the maintenance work on January 18 and 19 water could not be supplied to the lake. As from February 4 to 8 there was a shutdown at the Kajauli water works, water from seven tubewells had to be diverted to the Sector 26 water works for the purpose of supplying drinking water to the city residents. Also, due to urgent maintenance work, water could not be supplied to the lake for one more day. Ahluwalia further added, “as per the log book maintained for the corresponding period (January and February) during the last year i.e. 2016, there was a loss of water to the extent of 5.4 inches due to normal percolation and evaporation of water.”

The Chandigarh administration had earlier informed the court that around 1.5 million gallons per day (MGD) would be pumped into the lake from seven tube wells since January and an estimated 6-7 inch increase in water level is expected over a month. The division bench, comprising Justices A K Mittal and Ramendra Jain, directed the authorities to carry out the continuous process of de-weeding from the lake as well as to focus on de-silting. The court also directed the authorities to go through the public suggestions to restore the beauty of Sukhna Lake.

To a specific query put up by the court on the last date of hearing for remedial measures to eradicate the stray dog menace, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation informed the court that as per rules, it cannot shift stray dogs from the Sukhna Lake to some other area. As per the Animal Birth Control Dog Rules, 2001, stray dogs cannot be removed from a particular place. On this, the court directed the Corporation to place on record a copy of the relevant rules on the next date of hearing on March 8. The High Court took suo motu notice of the depletion of water level in Sukhna Lake in 2009 and it has been monitoring the case since.