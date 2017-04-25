Sukhna Lake: UT tampers with Corbusier lights, experts cry foul

The legendary modernist lights at the Sukhna Lake are being tampered with. The UT department has been mercilessly chiselling them and retrofitting them with new lights behind. Express The legendary modernist lights at the Sukhna Lake are being tampered with. The UT department has been mercilessly chiselling them and retrofitting them with new lights behind. Express

CHANDIGARH is often described as a living heritage, a statement by the newly independent Republic of India. But its heritage is constantly under attack. If it’s not Jeanerette-designed furniture, it’s Corbusier’s lights.

The UT Engineering Department has been drilling into the modernist cement lights installed at Sukhna by the man who created Chandigarh. The lights are now being retrofitted at the rear with add-on lights.

“The pure yet functional form designed by Le Corbusier remains unsurpassed even today and is reminiscent of the modernist glory. It is unbelievable that such insensitive intervention is going on in the city today, especially at a time when the awareness for such objects and heritage seems to be at its peak,” said Mohali-based architect and urban designer Noor D Singh.

Originally designed to light the Unite d’habitation at Marseille, Bhakra Dam and Sukhna Lake in 1952, the minimalist ‘Borne Béton’ lamp is back in vogue. “These concrete beauties were auctioned at thousands of dollars at international auction houses. Kanye West (the signer) is said to have paid $110,000 for one, and cited the fixture as an inspiration for his 2013 ‘Yeezus’ album…’This one Corbusier lamp was like my greatest inspiration…’

“The Chandigarh Administration knows about these auctions that have happened in the past, and it is appalling that they continue to treat the city’s heritage in this way,” Singh said.

The Chandigarh Heritage Committee, adds Rajnish Wattas, a member and former principal, College of Architecture, has raised the issue with the administration, drawing its attention to the serious damage and immediate action, so that no further tampering is done.

“The lake was conceptualised by Le Corbusier as a tranquil, serene space and the idea was to have lighting which would allow people to see the twinkling lights of the mountains, gaze at the stars and connect with the cosmos. Bright lights do not complement the ethos of the space and defeat this purpose,” said Wattas.

If the issue was a need for more light at the Sukhna, said a senior conservation architect of the city, it could have been met with other easy and practical remedies.

“The butchering has no justification. Also, Corbusier wanted no direct lighting on the lake, with the level of the lights planned to be lower than the eye, so people could enjoy and soak in the beauty of the space.”

William J R Curtis, award-winning architectural historian and author of ‘Le Corbusier: Ideas and Forms’, a probing study of Le Corbusier’s work, who was here for the international symposium commemorating legacy of Corbusier, says that the point of heritage is to preserve the fabric and surroundings of buildings, with respect for the initial intentions behind buildings. “Society evolves and uses of buildings also change, but modern insertions and changes need to be made with skill and sensitivity. So does restoration, which is a real art in itself.”

Curtis had emphasised the urgent need to modify the heritage laws in India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now