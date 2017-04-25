Sukhna Lake: Ten UP labourers develop skin allergy, weed removal stopped

A worker shows infection on Monday. Jaipal Singh A worker shows infection on Monday. Jaipal Singh

ON SUNDAY, the weed removal process at Sukhna Lake was stopped after 10 labourers from Uttar Pradesh fell prey to a skin allergy. They entered the water without any protective gear. A pair of socks is all that the workers are provided when they enter the lake to remove its weed and sledge.

Put up inside a rickety shanty near the lake, the men are still waiting for a doctor to check their skin that is now red with rashes and blisters. On April 20, the labourers arrived in the city from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnour district

and were put on the cleaning work of the lake by a contractor but only three days later their skin started showing signs of allergy.

“It is hurting now and blood comes out even if we slightly touch our skin,” said Shehzad, a resident of Kiratpur village in Bijnour. “They did not say the water would cause allergy. They never say anything.”

According to the workers, their contractor had provided them with a bottle of oil saying it would protect them from any allergy but it failed to work. “We were given no protective jacket. We have to go inside the water and it reaches our chest. Most of us have rashes on the body and slowly it is affecting everyone,” said Chanda, one of the workers.

Although officials of the engineering department have now asked the contractor to stop the work until the workers are provided first aid and other equipment, the 15 workers have been only provided a 15 gm Provide-iodine ointment, a Dettol bottle, two anti-allergic strips and a few adhesive bandages. “This has not provided any relief,” said Mohammad Anees, a worker.

The workers who have to work from 8 am till 5 pm have been hired at a cost of Rs 8,000 per month and also include two teenagers. “We have not been paid wages even for the three days we worked,” said Sheikh Ali, adding that he had to send the money to his family comprising parents and his six siblings.

A senior official in the engineering department said the labourers were new to the job and had not much information about the work process. “All the precautionary measures were taken and the medicine prescribed by the skin doctors is given to them. I have given instructions to my staff that first aid be provided to them,” he said.

