Sukhbir Badal targets Navjot Sidhu: ‘A liar who doesn’t know politics’

Sukhbir said, “There is a minister called Navjot Sidhu in the Punjab government who does not know about politics. (Express File) Sukhbir said, “There is a minister called Navjot Sidhu in the Punjab government who does not know about politics. (Express File)

INSTEAD OF Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal focused on Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in his speech at a party’s rally in Malaut constituency of Muktsar district. Sukhbir while giving 0/0 marks to Congress Government’s 6 months performance went on to speak against Navjot Sidhu in his speech.

Sukhbir said, “There is a minister called Navjot Sidhu in the Punjab government who does not know about politics. In fact, he is a liar. Another is Manpreet Badal. He is my cousin, so who can know him better than me? He is the one who is shouting about empty coffers, while we were running the government in perfect order. He does not know how to do his job.”

Sidhu has often been critical of the Badals in his public speeches. Interestingly, Sukhbir made just one reference to Captain, saying, “Captain sahib took oath by taking Gutka Sahib in his hands and has not fulfilled his promises till date.” Sukhbir also announced that former SAD MLA Harpreet Singh would be the halqa in-charge of SAD from Malaut constituency.

Harpreet Singh had won elections from Malaut in 2007 and 2012 but in 2017, he had been sent to Bucho Mandi in Bathinda while Darshan Singh Kotfatta, candidate of Bathinda Rural had been sent to Malaut to contest elections from SAD ticket.

Both were weighed down by the ‘outsider tag’ in their constituencies and hence SAD lost both tickets in 2017. In a lighter vein, he said, “We had married off Harpreet in Bhucho Mandi, but he could not ‘adjust’ well there, so today I am sending him back to his parents’ home today, I hope he will do well here.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App