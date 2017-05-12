Suggestions, objections on draft policy: Chandigarh residents demand colour code for e-rickshaws

An e-rickshaw in Chandigarh. Express An e-rickshaw in Chandigarh. Express

Residents want the Chandigarh transport department to introduce a colour code for the e-rickshaws on the lines of Agra. This is one of the suggestions submitted by the residents to the transport department after the draft notification on the e-rickshaws was made public for inviting suggestions and objections from people.

A resident submitted that in the colour code, the e-rickshaws of the city be green in colour with yellow rooftop as in Agra. Also, it was mentioned that Chandigarh may promote only Made In India e-rickshaws. It was also said that the e-rickshaws should be VAT and registration fee-free in the city on the lines of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

At present, there are more than 500 e-rickshaws operating in Chandigarh. Most of them ply on V-3 roads and can be seen near Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake.

According to the new draft policy, the e-rickshaws will only be allowed to ply on internal roads – V4, V5 and V6 roads. Every e-rickshaw shall be affixed with a yellow colour reflective strip. These vehicles shall be given contract carriage permits which will be renewed from time to time. The name, address and number of the permit holder shall be mentioned on the left side of the vehicle.

Also, the administration has decided that the e-rickshaw drivers will have to obtain a driving licence as well and their police verification will be done by the local police. The police have also suggested specific dimensions for the vehicle. The number of passengers to be carried in e-rickshaw must not exceed the registered seating capacity of four passengers, excluding the driver. The load carried by e-cart should not exceed the permissible load mentioned on the registration certificate. The vehicle must be equipped with a first-aid box and a fire extinguisher. The helpline number 1073 of the Traffic Police, Chandigarh, shall also be displayed on both inside and outside the vehicle. The driver shall wear uniform that will be grey in colour.

The name, address and telephone number of the permit holder will be painted on the left side of the exterior body of the vehicle.

The Chandigarh administration has issued the draft notification for the e-rickshaw policy and invited objections from residents within 30 days before finalisation.

