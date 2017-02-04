Subway between Rose Garden, Sector 17 Plaza approved

The standing finance committee of the UT administration approved the construction of a subway that would connect Rose Garden in Sector 16 with the Sector 17 Plaza. The subway will be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 9 crores. As per officials of the engineering department, it has been decided that the length of the subway will be nearly over 300 feet with a width of around 12.5 metres. The work on the subway will begin soon. As part of the revitalisation project of Sector 16, a subway was proposed so that people visiting the Rose Garden may come to Sector 17 as well, thereby increasing the footfall.

“When Rose Garden will be connected to Sector 17, at least 80 per cent people who come to see the garden will definitely want to see the Plaza as well,” said an official.

To ensure that people need not walk much, e-rickshaws and bicycle sharing points will be made part of the project.

As part of the Sector 17 revitalisation project, the engineering wing has already floated tenders to develop the 8-acre area in the Plaza near the football stadium. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 11.5 crore and six bids have been received for it. As per the plan, the surface parking lots will be converted into green spaces.