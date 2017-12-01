‘Submit report on Fortis case by Dec 12’

Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Taking a strong note into the issue wherein Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon allegedly charged the family of a seven-year-old — who died of dengue-related complications — Rs 16 lakh for a two-week stay, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to submit an inquiry report on December 12.

The Haryana government had ordered a probe into the matter after being advised to do so by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare.

A division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal was hearing a public interest litigation on the prevalence of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

