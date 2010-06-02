Students take a vow to go green,rally for clean environment

Around 200 students from various schools participated in the World Environment Week celebrations which commenced in Chandigarh on Tuesday. On the occasion,a cycle rally was organised jointly by CII-Yi,Sai Tara Ummat Foundation and CPTL – Envirotech. The theme of the rally was Go Green. The rally was flagged off at 6:30 am by Surinder Kumar,Regional Director,Northern Region,Ministry of Environment and Forest,Government of India,Chandigarh,from Cricket Stadium,Sector 16. It terminated at Bogounvoulia Garden,Sector 3,Chandigarh.

Kumar exhorted the students to take active part in such programmes aimed at preserving the environment.

He said that apart from other advantages,use of cycle reduces consumption of petrol which is responsible for increasing carbon effect in the atmosphere which results in global warming. He congratulated CII- Yi and the foundation for involving young students in their endeavor to create awareness among public about the importance of clean environment.

Earlier,Dr Deepti,secretary of the foundation,while welcoming the chief guest emphasised that it was necessary to inculcate the habit of keeping the environment clean among schoolchildren.

Navita,head Yi Chapter of CII,explained the activities of the organisation and gave details of the various programmes during the week.

Apart from rally,plays will be held at different places and the programme will end on June 5 with panel discussion on e-waste and a live demo of rain water harvesting at the CII Complex,Sector-31,Chandigarh,she said. A K Ummat,chairman of the foundation emphasised that one should not degrade the environment that we have inherited from our ancestors. It is our responsibility to pass the same to our children in the same state,if not better,he said.

