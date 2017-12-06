Students shifted, struggle continues to find documents

The documents lying scattered at the registration branch of Gian Sagar Institute near Banur, Mohali, on Tuesday. (Express Photo) The documents lying scattered at the registration branch of Gian Sagar Institute near Banur, Mohali, on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

AFTER THE Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital was closed in June this year, students were shifted to other colleges. Since there is no one to take care of the records, many students are coming to the institute and finding their documents on their own. Some people who are still living in the flats in the building said that the thieves had stolen many machines installed in the hospital.

A visit to the institute reveals that the buildings of the colleges located on the premises of the Gian Sagar complex are abandoned. Some old staff members who still have a hope that the institute will again open are living in the flats also located on the premises. Gurinder Kaur, who took admission in the Bachelor of Dental Sciences College in the institute in 2014, had come to take some of her documents. She was shocked to see that all the documents in the registration branch of her college scattered.

“I had come to collect my migration and domicile certificates. When I was shifted to Dayanand College in Ludhiana in 2016, the Gian Sagar college provided my educational certificates but some documents like migration certificates and my domiciles were still here. When I came on Tuesday, I saw that hundreds of files were scattered on the floor,” she said.

She said that some of her friends who were also shifted to DMC along with her had also come to the college and found their documents on their own. Prabhdeep Singh, who came to the institute to take his sister’s documents, said that he could not find the documents as there was no one on the building premises who could give him the documents. “I saw that hundreds of files were scattered in the room. I could not find any document. When I was finding my sister’s documents, I found that the migration certificates and some other important documents of many students were lying there,” he claimed.

Parminder Singh whose wife was employed as a nurse in the institute said that since there was no security, thieves had decamped with all the costly equipment installed in the institute. “There are a few families who are still living in the flats allotted to them inside the institute but there is no electricity. We had also seen that people from outside come and take away the machines and furniture from the offices,” he said.

Parminder Singh said that when the students were shifted to other colleges, the management provided educational degrees to the students but some documents like domicile and migration certificates were still lying in the institute. Since the state had decided to close the institute in June this year and shifted more than 1,500 students to other medical colleges, there was no one who could speak on behalf of the management. A senior government official said that since the government had not taken custody of the institute, so at this moment they could not make any comment on the issue.

Banur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurjeet Singh said that there was nobody in the management side with whom they could communicate. “We had deputed two police personnel on our own to provide security after some people living in the flats had requested us for the same,” the SHO added. Gian Sagar Institute which was owned by Pearl’s group was closed in June this year. The financial crisis was the reason behind the closure. The chairman of Pearl’s group Nirmal Singh Bhangu was also booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Rs 45,000 crore chit fund scam.

