Students’ polls still away, PU campus sees police deployment

Security check under way at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express/Jasbir Malhi) Security check under way at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express/Jasbir Malhi)

As a precautionary measure, the Chandigarh Police has deployed a reserve platoon of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) comprising 21 police personnel on Panjab University campus ahead of students’ council elections, which are expected to be held in September. However, different student organisations have raised concern over the deployment.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said the platoon comprising 21 police personnel had been deployed on the PU campus since the beginning of admission process. The presence of cops would be increased after the announcement of the students’ body elections. Sources said the number of police personnel in the university increased and decreased as per requirement these days.

Speaking on the early deployment of cops on the campus, Siya Minocha, a student leader with the National Students’ Union of India on the campus, said, “It is not a good sign for the student unions. It is a way to curb the freedom of student activities. There will be only 10 per cent students of university who participate in active student politics. For such a short number of students, a huge police force is not justified. We are not opposing the presence of khaki inside the campus but it should be in a limited manner.”

Damanpreet Singh, PU campus president of Students For Society (SFS), said, “If senior police officers claim that the prevention of violence is the reason behind the early deployment of cops in the university then we will have to scrutinise this claim seriously. Violence can be curbed only by dialogues, not by deployment of police personnel. It does not mean that we favour violence. Instead of sending platoons of police personnel inside the campus, authorities should provide us a stage for discussions and debates on the issues which matter.”

However, DSP (central) Ram Gopal said, “We are making security preparations in view of upcoming students’ council elections.” PU witnessed a massive clash between students and police personnel three months ago and slapping of sedition charges against the students by local police following a complaint by the varsity authorities. Later, sedition charges were dropped against the students.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App