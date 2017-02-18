Students of Chandigarh Group of Colleges attacked by unidentified persons

Students of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges were injured after some unidentified persons attacked them. Local police have started the investigation after registering a case against unidentified persons. Simranjot Singh, a B.Tech. Student in the college alleged that a group of ten to fifteen people attacked him and his friends when he was going to buy some stationary in a shop located outside their college.

He alleged that their assailants escaped after injuring them. He told the police that he and his friends could not identify the assailants as they were surprised with the attack. Sohana police have registered an assault case against unknown persons and started an investigation.