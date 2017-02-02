Student run over by ‘drunk’ driver

The accident spot at light point of sectors 48, 49,46,47 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo) The accident spot at light point of sectors 48, 49,46,47 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo)

A BIKER was killed after being hit by a speeding Swift that was being driven allegedly by a drunk Punjab Roadways conductor, Gurinder Singh, at the light point of sectors 48/49/46/47 on Wednesday. The victim, Sumeet Rawat (22), was a BTech student. He was returning home to Panchkula after meeting a friend. Gurinder has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A resident of Mohali, he was returning from a party. He was found to be drunk in his medical examination.

According to information, Rawat was dragged for about 50 metres by the Swift. Sources said Rawat received severe head injuries and declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of PS 49, said, “Accused Gurinder was arrested under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. The accused was reeking of alcohol when he was apprehended by passers-by and handed over to police.” A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station.