Student killed, his friend injured in hit-and-run in Mohali

Vaibhav was still undergoing treatment at the hospital. (Representational) Vaibhav was still undergoing treatment at the hospital. (Representational)

A 22-YEAR-OLD engineering student at a private university was killed while his friend was injured in a hit-and-run incident on VIP road at Zirakpur on Sunday morning. The injured person was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday when victim Abhishek Partap Singh, 22, a resident of Faridabad, and his friend Vaibhav were walking on foot. Abhishek was a student of final year of BTech at Chitkara University and lived at a rented accommodation in Springdale Society near VIP Road.

Abhishek’s father Narinder Pal Singh stated in his complaint that he came to Zirakpur to meet his son. When he reached Singhpura bus stand around 2 am, Abhishek and his friend Vaibhav came to receive him and then they all proceeded on foot to Abhishek’s flat. Abhishek and Vaibhav were ahead of him and when they turned towards the VIP road, a rashly driven car which was coming from Derabassi side hit them.

Police officials of Zirakpur police station said that Abhishek and Vaibhav were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared Abhishek dead on arrival. Vaibhav was still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The complainant told the police that after the accident, the car driver stopped his car at some distance and came out of the vehicle but after a few seconds, he fled. The complainant said that the car bore Haryana registration number.

The Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Pawan Kumar, said that Abhishek’s father noted down the car’s registration number and gave it to them.

The police registered a case against an unknown car driver.

