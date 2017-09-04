Student commits suicide, family alleges harassment

A student of a private college located on the Banur-Rajpura road committed suicide by jumping in Bhakra canal near Rajpura. The victim was identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Old Rajpura town. His family alleged that he was harassed by the canteen manager of Aryans College. Gagan’s father, Anil Kumar, said his son left for the college on August 29 but did not return home the same day. He added that he had called Gagan in the evening of August 29 when he said that he was harassed by the canteen manager and was also beaten up in front of other students.

“The college management also got an FIR registered against my son at Jansua police station for allegedly creating nuisance on the campus,” Anil said. Gagandeep’s body was found from Bhagauran Kheri village in the Bhakra canal.

Anil Kumar said they met the police to investigate the matter and lodged a complaint against the canteen manager.

When contacted, College director B S Sidhu’s number was switched off.

