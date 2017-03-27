Stray dog menace: MC invites NGOs and private players to begin sterilisation drive

AFTER THE recent cases of dog bites, Municipal Corporation Mohali has floated a tender and invited applications from private companies and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) for carrying out sterilisation of the dogs. The tender will be opened next month.

The sterilisation drive in the city was stopped as the civic body did not have the required budget for starting the drive. According to the civic body, around Rs 4 lakh is needed monthly to sustain the sterilisation drive. The budget was not sanctioned for the past five months due to which the drive did not take off. Some MC officials also said they drive could not take off as the model code of conduct was in force for more than two months due to the Assembly elections.

“We have invited the companies and NGOs, the contract would be for one-year term, the bids would be opened in April, with the arrival of the specialists it would be easier for us to control the growing menace of stray dogs in the city,” said Mayor Kulwant Singh.

He added that the after opening the bid the company or the NGO which will complete the parameters set by the MC would be given the work of controlling birth rate of stray dogs.

The problem is severe in many localities including Phase 2, Phase 3B2, Phase 11, Phase 7, Sector 70 and Phase 4. Sterilisation drive in a long-pending demand of the residents of these areas.

Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has directed civic officials to start the sterilisation drive so that the population of stray dogs could be controlled.

Now, the registration of pet dogs will also be mandatory for residents who have pets and failure to do so could attract a penalty.

