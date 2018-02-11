Storyfest: Focus on storytelling, poetry at 2-day event from Feb 17 in Chandigarh

Nandini Varma are among those who are slated to perform at the festival. (Express) Nandini Varma are among those who are slated to perform at the festival. (Express)

Written by Oindrila Mukherjee

Chandigarh will go on to a storytelling spree next weekend. A two-day event, ‘Storyfest’, that will bring professional storytellers and spoken word poets from Pune, Mumbai and Delhi to the city, will be held on February 17 and 18 at Government Art College and Museum.

“Spoken word poetry and storytelling are doing the rounds in Chandigarh. We have built communities here such as Kavitactic, Mukhtalif, Cross Connection Poetree, Folks and Tales. So, we wanted to bring people who are doing this professionally to make people aware of how the art form is growing in other parts of the country,” says Avleen Kaur Lamba, a spoken word poet, who has partnered with her best friend Pranav Langer for the event.

Lamba is one of the three spoken word poets from this region, chosen for National Youth Poetry Slam in Bangalore in 2016.

For Pranav, an engineer who graduated from Punjab Engineering College last year, this will be first standalone event for his start-up company Moajaza. “We want to promote events that are intellectually stimulating. So, it just felt right as the poetry circuit is strong in southern parts of India, but not here,” he said.

There is a lot of potential in the city, said Avleen, but there is more quantity than quality. “We have created a platform and introduced the art form, but now we need to explore. My experience in Bangalore made me aware of how people were creating such beautiful poetry. So, we wanted to bring that here,” she added.

Spoken word poet Shamir Reuben was supposed to perform at the event, but the Storyfest team decided to cancel his performance after allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women in Mumbai surfaced. Now, Hussain Haidry of ‘Hindustani Musalman’ fame and Hari Sankar will represent Kommune, a collective of artists, at the event.

The Mumbai-based collective was founded by former RJ Roshan Abbas and TV anchor Gaurav Kapoor and brings together live performances of poetry and storytelling. Pranav said, “It’s difficult to organise such events with so many artists coming from outside the city. But as this is my first formal event, I’m giving it my best. It’s for a social and cultural cause, after all.”

What’s in store

The headlining act will be a workshop on micro tales by Chintan Ruparel, the co-founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, on Day Two. Avleen added for the first time experts will be dishing out some “gyaan”. The event will also have masterclasses along with performances.

On Day One, Pune-based Airplane Poetry Movement will hold a one-and-a-half-hour workshop, followed by performances by Kommune and Chandigarh groups such as Kavitactic, Mukhtalif and Folks and Tales. On Day Two, spoken word poet Bharat Diwakar from Bangalore will hold a workshop on storytelling and theatre, followed by a session with a Chandigarh-based journalist and a performance by Dastaangoi, an Urdu and Persian storytelling group from Delhi.

Special tickets

The tickets, designed by Delhi-based company Battees, are in form of postcards where people can pen their thoughts or stories. The design company will be taking the initiative to post them. A local 23-year-old artist, Apram Par, has done the artwork for its online campaign and posters.

In the absence of a tie-up with online companies for the sale of tickets, the organisers have asked buyers to pay through Paytm. Avleen said, “We are sending a confirmation code in form of a movie dialogue for those booking tickets online. Visitors have to speak the code when they come to the event. It’s like a password.”

However, the audience is limited as the auditorium can only accommodate 180 people at a time. The organisers are also asking educational institutes to sponsor them and have roped in a campus media organisation, PU Mirror, to promote them.

