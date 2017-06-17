STF probes records of past postings of Inderjit

Inderjit Singh Inderjit Singh

Days after the arrest of Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh in a drugs case, the STF has been looking into the records of his postings at various police stations over the past decade. It is also investigating if there are any links of arms smuggling from across the border after the recovery of firearms, including an AK-47, from Inderjit’s official residence in Jalandhar.

The STF has been checking the records of the firearms available at the police stations where Inderjit was posted, said a senior police officer. The records of Kartarpur police station were checked by the police as Inderjit was posted there in 2015 and he had recovered a large number of drug consignments.

He also played a major role in busting the Rs 200 crore synthetic drug racket in Punjab during his stint as Kartarpur SHO. A senior STF officer said record keepers of weapons at police stations where Inderjit was posted were being questioned about the actual number of weapons in the police stations and record of these weapons on entry books.

