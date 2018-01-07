Steps are being taken to ensure security at Chandigarh railway station: Railway official

Divisional Railway Manager of Ambala Dinesh Chand Sharma at the press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo) Divisional Railway Manager of Ambala Dinesh Chand Sharma at the press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo)

Chandigarh railway station is one of the important stations and all steps would be taken to ensure its security, said a senior railway official on Saturday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Dinesh Sharma, who was here in the city to brief the media about introducing one refurbished Shatabdi train between Chandigarh and New Delhi, also said that the railways would raise the matter with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Haryana, which is responsible for looking after the station’s security.

“If there is any issue with security, it will be improved. We will take up the matter with the GRP officials so that this station has full security arrangements,” he added.

The Chandigarh station does not have proper security arrangement in place. The door frame metal detectors (DFMD) and baggage scanners are yet to be installed at the station. The Chandigarh Police, after inspection, had also admitted that the station lacked security arrangements.

On the question about starting of a Tejas train between Chandigarh and Delhi, Sharma said the railways was waiting for the rakes from the manufacturing organisation. “As soon as we get them, the train will start running on the Chandigarh-Delhi route. There is no time frame with us as to when it will be started,” he said.

About introducing additional trains between Chandigarh and Delhi as the Chandigarh airport will remain closed for 15 days next month, Sharma said it has already been communicated to the railway headquarters. “It will be done as per the demand. We will make arrangements to clear the waiting list once we know the need,” the DRM informed, adding that the doubling work of the Dapper-Chandigarh railway line was nearing completion and in the present financial year (before March), the line is expected to be commissioned.

Chandigarh figures among the stations, which the railways is planning to turn into a world class facility. The Northern Railway has announced that Chandigarh station would be transformed into a world class station.

