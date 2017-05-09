Steep fee hike rollback: Student outfits criticise MP Kher for failing to help PU

An ABVP member drinks juice after the end of hunger strike against fee hike at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia An ABVP member drinks juice after the end of hunger strike against fee hike at Panjab University on Monday. Sahil Walia

A day after the Senate took back the steep fee hike, various student organisations of Panjab University demanded that MP Kirron Kher take steps to help the varsity tide over its financial crisis. Jeewanjyot Singh Chahal, the founder of NSUI Student Front (SF) said: “Kirron Kher should understand that Panjab University (PU) is an integral part of UT and Kher has done nothing so far to bail it out from the its financial difficulties. She has failed miserably to bring even a single penny from the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD). She needs to do something concrete.”

After meeting Union Minister of Human Resources and Development Prakash Javadekar on March 10, Kher had announced that as a relief for the cash-strapped PU, the ministry has ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to release Rs 140 crore to the varsity on an emergency basis. Later, Javadekar denied of having made any such commitment.

“The MP who is also a Senate member does not have time for crucial meetings of Senate. She has always criticised the students who have been struggling against her governments anti-student policies. She should at least tell where her Rs 140 crore grant got stuck,” said Damanpreet Singh, the president of Students for Society (SFS). According to the student representatives, MP Kher who is part of the fee committee made by the vice-chancellor to discuss the issue with the students has remained absent from the meetings.

“The ABVP which has been demanding resignation of the vice-chancellor needs to first ask Kher for her resignation. She has let the varsity down by showing no concern for the students at large as she is only present when she gets felicitated by the varsity officials,” said Gurjot Sandhu, the state president of National Students’ Organisation of India (NSUI).

