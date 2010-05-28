State gets first Ayurvedic,Unani drug testing lab

The states first Ayurvedic and Unani drug testing laboratory was inaugurated by Health Minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla here on Thursday. This is the fourth such lab in the country and would have 16 technical staff equipped with latest machines to check the properties of drugs sold in the market. Drugs would be sold only after clearance from the lab. Chawla said there were reports of Jan Aushadhi Centres selling medicines at higher rates,and the chief medical officers in Ludhiana,Patiala and Mohali had been asked to probe.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App