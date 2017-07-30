State cannot provide security to every person in conflict with other party: Punjab and Haryana HC

The High Court bench in its judgment observed that the Congress leader had earlier been provided a guard for protection, which was withdrawn in June because of a lack of threat perception. The High Court bench in its judgment observed that the Congress leader had earlier been provided a guard for protection, which was withdrawn in June because of a lack of threat perception.

Dismissing a petition filed by a Panchkula-based Congress leader seeking police protection, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that the state cannot provide security to every person who has some conflict with another unless the threat is clearly imminent.

“The state cannot provide police protection to every person who has been allegedly in conflict with some other person/accused in some case until and unless the threat perception is so glaring and imminent,” Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain observed in the judgement.

An Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader had filed a civil writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Haryana government for police protection saying he is facing a life threat from a gang of anti-social elements based in Kalka and Pinjore.

The Congress leader had also alleged that he had been attacked by son of a local BJP leader in March and since the accused is yet to be arrested, the police should be asked to provide him security. The High Court bench in its judgment observed that the Congress leader had earlier been provided a guard for protection, which was withdrawn in June because of a lack of threat perception.

“The petitioner has got registered FIR no.79 dated 05.03.2017 against the alleged accused therein and the concerned police is making inquiries there into and would definitely reach to a conclusion about the truth involved therein,” the Court observed in its orders. “So far as the present petition is concerned, I do not find any reason to provide police protection to the petitioner and hence, the same is hereby dismissed being denuded of any merit.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App