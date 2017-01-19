Chandigarh: State advisory meeting on EWS certificates, coaching institutes held

In the state advisory meeting headed by the Advisor today, the District Commissioner (DC) office has been asked to draft a proposal with new requirements for the issuance of income certificates for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Moreover, a committee has also been formed to propose the regulations to be implemented on coaching institutes. Till now, the Tehsildar to act as a proof for nursery admission in private schools has refused to issue the income certificates to the EWS people seeking admission in city schools, which lead to the Education Department postponing the date of admission to February 28.

The District Magistrate, in his letter to the Director of School Education, had stated that the business of coaching institutes, centres, and academies operating in Chandigarh is an un-regulated field and there are no norms or rules to regulate them and to therefore take up the matter with the Education Secretary to prepare the guidelines and regulations for them. Sources said that a committee has been constituted to put norms in place which will be regulated by the U.T. administration, but so far no time limit has been fixed.

Among the other things finalised in the meeting, the Education Department has been asked to give a detailed report on extended schools as the department plans to start it from next session in one of the schools in sector 43, sector 48 and sector 49. The extended school will begin as a pilot project. The Mid Day Meal budget was also approved by the administration.