Starry Talk

I am a believer and have had a spiritual bent of mind for as long as I can remember, said a much younger and lighter Govinda,as he made an appearance on a golden upholstered armchair (considering his astro-talk,pretty apt for the occasion) at Park Plaza. I would rather not talk about the film.I am here to say hello to everyone, said the actor,who will be making his debut in Punjabi cinema with Aapan Vehle.

According to the buzz,he will be seen in a cameo,and the audience will get to see his famous dance moves. This is one of the rare years when the Ganpati Puja has arrived in the ninth month on the ninth day,it signifies a happy prosperous year ahead, the actor derailed yet again,when asked the reason for signing his film. I never discuss my films or roles because it just gives wind to rumours, he added.

Apparently,the director of the film,Sahil Mahala,has been assisting Govinda in almost all his films for last 17 years. Also starring brothers Navraj and Yuvraj Hans,along with Shakti Kapoor,BN Sharma,Upasna Singh and Asrani,the film is a comedy that will go on floors in the mid of October. For Govinda,Punjab holds a special place in his heart because all heroes and the spirit of heroism comes from this region. Bollywoods major superstars come from Punjab,and Yusuf saab and Dharmendra have always been my favourite, he said,adding that he visits the Golden Temple with his wife every year.

About his upcoming Hindi films,he said he is looking forward to Avatar with Pahlaj Nihalani,Abhinay Chakra (his home production) and his first stint with Yash Raj Productions in Kill Dil. Govindas also got his fingers crossed for daughter Narmadas launch next year.

He says his wife and daughter are the reason behind his weight loss. I diet and exercise with my daughter, he said. The fact that hes still the leading guy and his daughter will also join the industry as a lead actress,doesnt bother Govinda. I will keep doing work till I get it. Politics is not on his agenda for now. Perception is stronger than reality,and in this case,admitted Govinda. I joined politics with good intentions to do good work. I couldnt and so opted out, he said.

The shooting of Kill Dil,a rumoured patch up with Salman Khan,the buzz about a remake of Subhash Ghais Hero,his supernatural sightings,making a film with Nihalani 20 years after the superhit Ilzam  Govinda evaded questions with a we will discuss it later statement. In the meantime,he continued with his baba babble on auspicious alignments,productive star positions,prosperous times and good fortune. All I can say is that its been my mothers blessings,and Ive been lucky, he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App