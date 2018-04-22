Stakeholders resent MHA notification on cadre merger

DSP-rank officers of Chandigarh Police are also not ready to accept this move. DSP-rank officers of Chandigarh Police are also not ready to accept this move.

A MOVE by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to include 23 posts of DSP-rank officers of Chandigarh Police in NCT-regulated DANIPS cadre has upset stakeholders, including DSPs and inspectors, who are in line for promotion in the coming years.

At least nine senior-most inspectors of Chandigarh Police have roped in a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer to contend with the notification. Once it is passed and Chandigarh Police merges with DANIPS cadre, DSPs of Chandigarh Police can also seek transfer to other UTs, such as Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

A proposed notification along with the communication to send suggestions/objections to the office of SP (Headquarters) Eish Singhal was uploaded on the Chandigarh Police website on Friday night. At present, 11 officers of DSP rank out of 23 are from Chandigarh Police and the rest from DANIPS cadre, who are in Chandigarh on deputation.

“The notification, which was uploaded on the website, is not clear on all aspects. There is no clarity in view of deciding the seniority of inspectors for promotion to the rank of DSP. In Chandigarh, direct recruitment starts from the rank of ASI and in Delhi Police, which is part of DANIPS cadre, a man is recruited from the rank of sub-inspector. It means I will be automatically junior to the man from Delhi Police. And, in this situation, if Chandigarh Police merges with the DANIPS cadre, how can I be promoted as DSP,” said a 1995 batch officer of inspector rank.

Another inspector-rank officer said, “We joined Chandigarh Police as per the Punjab Police Rules (PPR) from the rank of ASI. In Delhi, UPSC is regulating recruitments and DSP-rank promotions. Then how can we merge with DANIPS cadre. We have roped in an advocate and sent him the proposed notification, on which our comments were sought.” There are 69 inspectors in Chandigarh Police, which has a total strength of around 5,800.

The proposed notification states, “The DSP-rank officers, who are scheduled to retire in the next two years, will be given a choice to either stay in Chandigarh or take transfer to any other UT, which is the part of DANIPS cadre.”

DSP-rank officers of Chandigarh Police are also not ready to accept this move. A recently promoted DSP said, “As per the deputation and transfer policies of DANIPS cadre, officers, coming from Delhi Police to Chandigarh, are being given the facility to retain their government accommodation in Delhi. But, nothing has been mentioned about it in the notification. Moreover, it is the right of every government officer, who is part of a transferrable job, to return to his parent cadre within a period of two years of retirement.”

In the current scenario, there are 11 DSP-rank officers from Chandigarh Police and only one of them, DSP Yashpal Vinayak, is due to retire next year. The other 10 DSP-rank officers have five to nine years of service left.

DIG (UT) O P Mishra said, “The decision to formulate this policy to include Chandigarh Police in DANIPS cadre was taken by the MHA as the proposed draft of Chandigarh Police Services Rules was rejected in January, this year. Nothing is finalised. The last call will be taken after considering the comments, suggestions and objections of all the stakeholders working in Chandigarh Police. We received the instructions to seek the comments of stakeholders from Hitler Singh, Under-Secretary, MHA.”

In January, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) turned down the draft related to promotion quotas in Chandigarh Police distributed among Chandigarh Police, Punjab Police, Haryana Police and DANIPS cadre for the rank of DSP. The draft, which distributed 10 posts of DSP for Chandigarh Police personnel, 7 for DANIPS cadre, 3 for Punjab Police and two for Haryana Police, was sent to the MHA last October. It was prepared by former Chandigarh Police DIG A S Cheema.

