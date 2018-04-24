SSP’s ‘complicity’ with cop arrested in drugs case: ‘No fight, court has given me directions’

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the top brass of Punjab police to “put an immediate end to fighting their personal and professional battles in the courts and the media”, DGP (HRD) S Chattopadhyaya appeared before Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday. The HC directed the three-member SIT headed by Chattopadhyaya to submit a final report by May 9, in a drugs case involving alleged complicity of SSP Raj Jit Singh.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the High Court after SSP Raj Jit Singh moved court and sought shifting the probe against him in a drug haul case from Special Task Force. While submitting a second report in the case in a sealed cover on April 6, Chattopadhaya had told the court that the role of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta had surfaced in the ongoing SIT probe against dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh and SSP Moga Raj Jit Singh in a drug trafficking case. Chattopadhyaya had added that attempts were now being made to implicate him in the [Chadha] suicide case at the behest of Arora and Gupta.

Following the startling claims made by Chattopadhyaya in the HC, Amarinder Singh chaired a meeting with top brass of Punjab police in which Arora, Gupta and Chattopadhyaya were also present. Stern warnings were issued to the officers not to break ranks and instead follow the chain of command within the system.

However, denying that there were any directions from the CM relating to ongoing court proceedings, Chattopadhyaya told The Indian Express over phone Monday, “I am in the court because court has given me directions. That is it. Media is totally misquoting me that this is fight between DG[P]s. This is not a fight between DG[P]s. There is no direction [by the CM] to not to do court’s work. High Court has given me directions and I am working.”

On Monday, when contacted, CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral said, “The matter is in the court. The AG (Advocate General) is handling that matter. So what can I comment on that?”

A senior Punjab police officer, who did not wish to be named, said it should be investigated that whether there was any meeting between three-member SIT led by Chattopadhyaya between March 15 and April 6. “On March 15, Chattopadhyaya submitted second SIT report in the court and on April 6 he named DGPs in the court. It has to be seen that what was said in the court on April 6 was the view of all the three members of SIT or not,” the officer said.

