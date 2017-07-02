Speeding Jaguar crashes into Innova on flyover on Ambala-Panchkula highway

The damaged Jaguar at Dhakoli police station on Saturday. Jaipal Singh The damaged Jaguar at Dhakoli police station on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

TWO PANCHKULA youths, speeding on the Ambala-Panchkula flyover in a brand new black Jaguar, lost control over the car and rammed it into an Innova on the opposite side of the road, triggering it to burst into flames. Four people – the driver and passenger in the Jaguar and their counterparts in the Innova – sustained injuries in the crash. The two in the Jaguar went to a private hospital, while the other two were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, respectively. Before crashing into the Innova, the Jaguar driver rammed the car into the divider, breaking an electricity pole. The car jumped to the opposite side and crashed into the oncoming Innova. The accident took place near Dhakoli on National Highway-22 Friday night.

The condition of one of the injured, from the Innova, identified as Thomas Kumar (50), of Sector 26, Panchkula, is critical and he is admitted in GMCH-32. His nephew, Vikas Kumar (30), who was driving the vehicle, has been discharged from GMCH, Sector 32. The two in the Jaguar were identified as Ankush Jindal and Gurain Jain, residents of Sector 17, Panchkula. Police said they were also injured and taken to a private hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula. Sources said both the youths received minor injuries as all the safety balloons of the Jaguar were thrown open on impact.

The investigating officer, ASI Avtar Singh, said police were yet to confirm which one of the two was driving. In the meantime, an FIR has been registered against an “unknown” driver of the Jaguar. A fire tender was called on the spot to put out the Innova fire. The injured were evacuated by police and passers-by. The incident took place around 11 pm near Nimantaran marriage palace. Vikas and his uncle, Thomas, were going from Panchkula to Zirakpur, while the Jaguar was coming from the opposite direction.

In his statement to the police, the injured Vikas Kumar said he would be able to identify the accused Jaguar driver if he is brought before him. Police said shortly both the riders of the Jaguar would be produced before the injured complainant, Vikas Kumar. A case has been registered at Zirakpur police station.

