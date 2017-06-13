Speeding car crushes 45-year-old to death

A man was run over by a speeding car on the New Hallomajra-Panchkula link road on Sunday night. The victim, 45-year-old Madan Mehto, who was a native of Bihar and residing at Daria village, Phase-1, Industrial Area. The incident took place when Mehto was returning from a vegetable market at Mauli Jagran and the speeding Ritz, coming from the Panchkula side, hit him. The incident happened around 9.30 pm.

Police sources said the injured Mehto was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. He suffered severe head injuries. Reet Kumar, a resident of Daria and known to Madan Mehto, reported to police the registration number of the Ritz. Sources said Reet was also coming along with Madan Mehto from the local vegetable market after buying the vegetables. The Ritz was being driven by Sumandeep Singh of Sector 37.

The body of the victim has been handed over to family members after post-mortem at GMCH-32 on Monday. The victim is survived by his wife and three children. A case was registered at Mauli Jagran police station.

