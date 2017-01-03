Speaker to meet Punjab Congress MLAs only if Channi requests

Charnajit Singh Channi Charnajit Singh Channi

AFTER CONGRESS Legislature Party sought a 10-day extension for one-to-one meetings of its MLAs with Punjab Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal to discuss their resignations, he said time for the next meeting would be fixed after Charanjit Singh Channi, leader of the Opposition, makes a written request in person along with his signature.

All Congress MLAs had resigned from the Assembly on November 11, last year, on the issue of SYL. Atwal had called the concerned MLAs to his office on December 20, 21 and 22 to ensure that they had resigned on their own.

“But in a letter received from the secretary of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party on December 15, the leader of the opposition had informed that the MLAs, who had resigned, were busy in Delhi and cannot present themselves before the Speaker, so a time frame of 10 days was requested. The Speaker then called the MLAs on January 3, 2017,” said a spokesperson from Atwal’s office.

“Today, again in a letter received from the secretary of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party, A C Kaushik, it has been informed that the concerned MLAs cannot present themselves before the Speaker on 3-1-2017 and again a time of 10 more days was asked for.

Keeping in view the above said circumstances, the meeting scheduled for 3-1-2017 at 2 pm with the concerned MLAs stands postponed by the Speaker, who has desired that the time for the next meeting would be fixed after a written request in person along with his signature by the leader of the Opposition is received,” added the spokesperson.