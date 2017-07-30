Soon, you will have real time data of buses plying on different routes in city

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking is all set to provide access to real time data of the buses plying on local routes, officials said on Saturday. A statement said that a commuter can see on the phone which seat is vacant in a bus, its movement on the road and even know the traffic situation on that particular route, so that he can reach his destination without much trouble.

All these future applications were discussed at length on the second day of the Chandigarh Smart City Conclave, hosted by the Municipal Corporation at a hotel, which concluded on Saturday. More than 40 IAS officers participated in the international conference including a batch of 25 IAS officers who are undergoing training at the IAS training ground in Mussoorie.

Officials said that techniques of modern surveillance, ways to reduce traffic congestion, smart apps that will provide real time information regarding traffic on the phone, were discussed in the session. “We do not need huge infrastructure to be really smart. What is more important is that we use the resources available at hand, the smart way,” said Amit Talwar, additional secretary transport, UT Chandigarh.

Dr PS Bhatti, Medical Officer of Health, Municipal Corporation gave a presentation on the various ways that the city is processing its waste even as the Joint Commissioner, MC Chandigarh, Manoj Khatri, who moderated the session, spoke about the challenges that the civic body is facing like a legal battle being fought in the National Green Tribunal to streamline the working of the waste processing plant set up in private partnership.

Haryana was given the award of Best Health Care Services in the government sector which was given away by the UT Home Secretary, Anurag Aggarwal.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App