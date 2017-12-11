Top News

Soon, all-women gym in Sector 38

Though there is a proposal of having the same charges as in all other gyms of community centres, yet a decision is yet to be taken. “We haven’t decided the charges as yet but they would be very nominal,” added the councillor.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: December 11, 2017 5:49 am
all-women gym in Sec 38 At the gym coming up at Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 of Chandigarh. Express
IN A first-of-its kind, the city will have an all-women gym in Sector 38. The gym is constructed by the civic body inside the Mahila Bhawan here. The gym will be launched on Tuesday. Councillor Arun Sood said that the gym would help those women who hesitate to exercise in a common gym.

“The Mahila Bhawan was built for women empowerment. That is why we would have this all-women gym. Some women do not feel comfortable while exercising in common gym. So this would serve that purpose,” said Sood. There would also be a woman instructor here. All machines, including motorized treadmill, upright bike, multi-gym machine, arm curls bench, twister and weights have been installed. The timings of the gym are being decided and would be announced on the day of the launch.

The civic body is also planning to have an all-women library here in this building.

