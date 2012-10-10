Sonia Visit came too late,a political stunt: Chautala

Chandigarh:Stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhis meeting with the Jind rape victims family had come too late,former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday slammed Sonias visit as nothing but a political stunt. In a statement released on Tuesday evening,Chautala,said: There have been more than a dozen cases of rape in Haryana during the past month. The UPA chairperson must explain as to why she has not visited the rest of the victims. While people were expecting the Hooda governments dismissal,Sonia has defended the government by stating that rapes happen in other states as well. Did she visit Haryana to tell people that rapes are happening in other parts also? Even as the Congress president visited the Jind-based rape victims family on Tuesday,INLD women activists staged massive protests in various parts of Haryana and burnt effigies of Sonia Gandhi and Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Create secure atmosphere for girls: NCPCR to hooda

Chandigarh:In the wake of the increasing number of rape cases in Haryana,the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to create an atmosphere where girls feel secure,wanted and not discriminated. Suggesting various measures to curb such cases,NCPCR chairperson Shantha Sinha,in a letter to Hooda,has stated: It is so important to have a grievance redressal mechanism where children are heard.. I do hope that such a facility is made available at the gram panchayat,block and district level. The letter added that it is also necessary to encourage girls to resist any harassment,abuse,stalking and other forms of sexual violence and they should also be taught self-defense. ENS

Sonia has no guts to advice even Congress-ruled states: Modi

Banaskantha:Targeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the rape of a Dalit girl in Haryana,Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that she did not have guts even to advice Congress-ruled states over safety of Dalits. In Haryana every day there is one incident of rape…,and a Dalit girl who was gang-raped,immolated herself. Soniaji you dont have guts even to advise your Congress governments including the one in Haryana,where Dalits are being tortured,Dalit girls are being raped.., Modi said. …And when you came to Rajkot,you dared to malign the state of Gujarat. How can you advise Gujarat? Modi asked.

